ICT police to approach NH&MP for restricting heavy traffic during rush hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police would approach the National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) for restricting the entry of heavy traffic in the city during peak hours till the completion and extension of various city roads.

It may be noted that Islamabad Expressway (from Gulberg to Rawat) and IJP Road --which are common routes for heavy traffic bound to others cities -- are under construction.

Police sources said that a letter would be written to the motorway police suggesting to restrict entry of heavy traffic in Islamabad during peak hours. In the last week, Islamabad police banned the entry of heavy traffic on the main highways of the city, including IJP Road and Islamabad Expressway from 07:00 am to 10:00 am and from 04:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

As per the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a new strategy would be formed to make the traffic system in the Federal capital more smooth, especially during the rush hours.

Citizens have appreciated the step and efforts of Islamabad police for smooth traffic flow in the city.

Police have also constituted Special Enforcement Squads to ensure safe travel for citizens on Islamabad Expressway, IJP Road, Srinagar Highway and other major highways.

For any query and complaint, citizens can contact the Islamabad police helpline "Pucar-15" or 051-9261992. The road users have been appealed to listen to ITP FM Radio 92.4 to get traffic alerts and updates in order to avoid any convenience.

