ICT Police To Constitute Special Squads For Action Against Signal Violators

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 08:20 PM

ICT Police to constitute special squads for action against signal violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has decided to accelerate efforts to ensure implementation of traffic laws and take strict action against those involved in violation of red-signal.

According to police statement on Sunday a special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads are performing duties at main roads and boulevards of the city and taking action against the violators.

He said efforts are underway to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk directed the Police personnel to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users, he said.

SSP further said that, the ICT Police is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and secure the lives of the people, he added.

The education wing is also directed to give awareness to the road users about traffic laws and Islamabad Police FM Radio 92.4 to air special programs in this regard.

