ICT Police To Embrace Digitalization, Technological Uplift In Investigations: IG Rizvi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office to review the integration of technology in investigations and internal reforms.

An official told APP that the meeting included detailed discussions on enhancing the quality of investigations through modern tools, enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, and accelerating the digitalization of departmental processes.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq, DG Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar, DIG Security/Headquarters Syed Ali Raza, and other senior police officers were also present.

On the occasion, the IGP Rizvi emphasized the need to utilize modern techniques and available resources in line with evolving challenges to improve individual and institutional performance.

IG Rizvi stated that Information Technology plays a crucial role in present and future policing, underscoring the importance of developing professional expertise to ensure effective use of technological tools.

IG Rizvi directed officers to ensure all ongoing cases are resolved on merit and aligned with modern investigative techniques. He reiterated that corruption and unprofessional conduct would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

During the meeting, new tasks were assigned to police officers with instructions for their immediate implementation.

