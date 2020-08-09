(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police earned glories during the last two years due to untiring, strenuous and unswerving efforts by personnel of the force, making the Federal Capital a safest place for its residents.

Undeterred by the multifaceted challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICT Police continued to set precedents in maintaining law and order, handling gatherings, providing relief goods, and above all, ensuring peace and security for the residents.

It didn't allow any constraint, any dearth of resources to impact its mission- safeguarding the lives and properties of citizens. High moral, courage and commitment of the force made it sail smoothly through challenges.

While making an assessment and passing a judgement about Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police which is working for more than 1.2 million population, the volume of work assigned to them must be taken into account.

The force is made up of around 12,384 personnel. The ICT is divided into four circles having 22 police stations. Apart from normal policing, the force also has to guarantee security for VVIPs, visiting dignitaries and diplomatic missions. Add to that street patrolling and manning a network of check posts in the capital, their task become even more uphill. In such environment, Islamabad police came upto to the expectation of the people through the support of the incumbent government during the last two years.

Starting from its efforts against crime, police statistics revealed that crime rate declined in Capital during the last two years. Owing effective crime prevention strategy adopted by ICT Police, the capital city has improved its status by 70 points in World Crime Index and has been declared 72nd safest city as per World Crime Index of 328 cities of the world. Its position, as per crime index, has been declared better than Amsterdam, Boston, Toronto and Oslo while United Nations also declared it as a family Station for its staff after 12 years.

Police source said that overall heinous crime rate declined upto 18 percent from August 2018 to July 31, 2020 as compared to corresponding period. Cases of kidnapping for ransom, dacoity, snatching items and burglary decreased up to 50 percent, 30 percent, 13 percent and 24 percent respectively. More than two dozen blind murder cases were traced and accused involved in these cases were apprehended. These cases mainly include murders of Major Laraib, ten-year old Farishta, Kamishka, Umer Rathor and two police officials of Islamabad police. Incidents of vehicle theft have also witnessed a decline by ten percent while Operations Division of ICT Police launched a strong crackdown against habitual offenders, criminal gangs and drug-peddlers resulting in decrease of crime.

More than 150 children were reunited with their families. Islamabad Police Chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and senior police officials visited several educational institutions including universities and colleges and addressed over 15, 000 students to raise awareness among them against use of narcotics.

As many as 1055 vacant posts in Islamabad police were filled through NTS while Prime Minister also approved special package for martyrs of Islamabad police. Hundreds of policemen from rank of Constable to DSP were promoted and these steps encouraged the personnel to work more devotedly for good image of the force.

More than 6500 personnel of Islamabad Police participated in professional skill development courses conducted by national and foreign experts while around 195 policemen visited abroad as part of their capacity building.

Likewise, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) endeavored for safe road environment in the city and road accidents declined up to 22 percent in last two years as compared to the corresponding period. Service was introduced to issue driving license in a single day while ITP launched ' Good Citizen Portal' encouraging citizens following traffic rules.

Rescue 15 received around 1.8 million emergency calls during last two years of which 84,000 related to police were promptly responded. The average response time remained six to seven minutes against these calls, police claimed.

Reconciliation Committees were established under the government policy to ensure friendly policing in federal capital. There are total 22 committees working in each police station with 15 to 22 members from all walks of life power to enquire into non cognizable of civil nature such as domestic disputes, human right violation, etc. Moreover, Human Right Officers have been appointed in the various police stations and citizen police coordination committees have been set up.

Islamabad Police operationalized police communication system having the complete data of daily registered crime cases, record of criminals from the day of their arrest and release and departmental history of all police officials and employees.

Slogan of friendly policing (Phele Salam – Phir Kalam) was given to the personnel and directions were made to adopt courteous attitude. Front desks have been established in Model Police Stations along with online system for registration of FIRs.

`Open Kutcheris' were held regularly by the senior supervisory officers where the general public was invited to raise their issue and their problems were addressed accordingly. The services at Citizen Service Centre in Sector F-6/1, Islamabad were expanded which is now providing services like provision of Character Certificate, Police Clearance Certificate, Loss Report, Vehicle Verification, Tenant Registration, Servant Registration, Foreigner Registration, Copy of FIR, Volunteer Registration, Driving learner permit, Driving License Renewal and Report about missing children. Foreigner Facilitation Corner and Special Desk for Overseas Pakistanis have been also established.

An Internal Accountability Unit (IAU) was established at Central Police Office in order to address the complaints of general public regarding misbehavior, misconduct and corruption by police, while a dedicated helpline 1416 was set up established for complaints against corruption.

To resolve the issues of women/children which are considered as fragile faction of society, a separate desk has been established at Police Station where prompt FIRs are lodged and thorough investigation is carried out. A helpline 8090 has also been established through which the aggrieved person can inform the police and prompt response is being made by ICT Police.

Use of technology has been ensured in policing affairs and safe city project is being used in policing affairs. Biometric verification system at check points has been established while the officers deployed at these check points are provided with body cameras. Their activities are being monitored while dealing with the general public.

Sector safety patrolling has been launched within different sectors of the federal capital to provide conducive atmosphere to general public for their life and business. Business community was also taken on board in various affairs and conducive environment was ensured for them.

Islamabad police along with the other law enforcement agencies participated in the operation against land mafia and retrieved 15,000 kanals grabbed (state) land in 2019 worth Rs 100 billion from outlaws by conducting 70 anti-encroachment operations. Plantation campaign was also participated by the force and saplings were planted in Diplomatic Enclave and premises of other police offices.

The force provided security to more than 6,000 national and foreign VVIPs and VIPs which mainly included the visit of Saudi Crown Prince, British Royal Couple, Prime Minister of Malaysia, Vice President China, Ameer of Qatar, Queen of Netherland, UN Secretary General, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sri Lankan cricket team and players of PSL Cricket tournament. The sit-in of JUI-F and protests near Red Zones were successfully handled.

During the COVID phase, the morale of Islamabad police remained high and implementation on all government directions were ensured to avoid coronavirus. Awareness was given to people about precautionary measures including advantages of social distancing, use of masks and sanitizers while relief goods were also distributed among needy persons along with philanthropists. Police also adopted precautionary measures in their professional working, however, more than 100 policemen also contracted coronavirus in the line of duty.

In addition, the policemen in the Federal Capital have also added a golden chapter in their history, written with blood of their martyrs. The courageous role played by the police in the Capital has won hearts of people as the brave custodians of law and order prevented many untoward incident by timely action against criminals. Five policemen embraced martyrdom during the last two years increasing total number of policemen to 46 who embraced Shahadat in line of duty.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar envisioned that community policing is the only way to curb crime. A source in the Interior Ministry about the two- year performance said that Capital police have been completely depoliticized and all posting and transfers are being made on merit. The success of Islamabad police in professional affairs reflects the prudent policies of the government, he added.

He said that the force would be further upgraded on modern lines in future with focus on service oriented policing and it would become role model for the other law enforcement agencies.