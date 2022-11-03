ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police proved its mettle against all odds over the last five months and won laurels from all and sundry.

May it be ensuring serenity the capital once had or nabbing the unscrupulous elements to protect lives and properties of the citizens in the hardest of time, the ICT police have proved it is second to none in the country.

The strategic direction of Islamabad police towards prime responsibilities of ensuring law and order and living up to the expectations of citizens resulted in several achievements for the force during the last five months. The force witnessed several measures for effective policing and welfare of the cops and their families which boosted the morale of the force as well as its trust on the incumbent leadership.

The major focus was to rebuild and transform Islamabad Police Force into a modern, professional, service oriented, pro-people and effective institution.

After taking the command of ICT police, the Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan not only succeeded to improve organizational culture and efficiency of the force but also enhanced peace and security of the Capital by bringing desperate criminal gangs to the book of law.

Though problems were enormous including lack of manpower, gadgets and other facilities, the passionate and professional policing by Islamabad police chief has boosted the morale and courage of the force which is ensuring successful policing. The incumbent government seriously considered the issues of the force and ensured practical steps to resolve them.

Islamabad Police, overall headed by dynamic person Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan developed proactive strategies and professional programs to counter crime and protect all people of Islamabad.

During the last five months, police spokesman said that Islamabad Operational police under the leadership of IGP Islamabad emerged very successful in ensuring effective policing and traced almost all the culprits involved in various crime incidents in the Capital.

Islamabad police did not forget the sacrifices of their brave and courageous officers and payments of around Rs. 1224 million was made to the families of Shuhada/Deceased Employees admissible under PM Assistance Packages which has been previously pending since 2014, the spokesman added.

Along with, recruitment of next of kin of Shuhada was also completed and a total of 328 inductions were made including 235 constables, 53 followers and 40 in ministerial staff. No case of recruitment of next of kin of martyred personnel is pending with Islamabad force at present.

The welfare amount worth Rs. 17.5 million was distributed among families of Shuhada, deceased police officials and other police personnel for welfare.

The longstanding demand of personnel about the increase of salaries was fulfilled which helped to boost the morale of the force. Along with an increase in salary of 9500 personnel, DA Allowance & Ration Allowance) have been sanctioned by the Government which had the total financial impact of Rs 1.08 billion during the current financial year.

Islamabad police recommend its officers from Constable to IGP for Gallantry Awards and 30 cops got this honor during the last five months. Crime rate got significantly reduced during this period and the notorious inter-provincial criminal gang of Bilal Sabit and his affiliates was busted along with effective action against other criminals.

Several welfare projects for the force were initiated and a total of Rs 4.68 billion was sanctioned for the establishment of first ever Capital Police Hospital.

Islamabad police announced to recruit 1668 constables to fulfill the lack of manpower in the force. Against these seats, a total of 141,739 applications have applied and these inductions would be made purely on merit in near future.

The promotion cases of police officials at various stages were pending for years but the incumbent command of the force ensured promotion in the department to boost the morale of the cops. A total of 28 Sub-Inspectors, 11 Inspectors and five SPs have been promoted.

Islamabad Safe City Project also extended its network to cover the entire city and a total of 500 cameras have been added in the system for broader online monitoring and ensure better prevention and detection of crime. All 21 telecommunication towers of LTE were activated under Safe City which is really helpful to improve the wireless coverage of Islamabad police.

Data Protection and Privacy Procedures were introduced in Safe City Islamabad for securing data. Rescue 15 service of Islamabad police was revamped and emergency service `PUCAR' was launched to ensure help within four to eight minutes after receiving any emergency call. The Eagle Patrolling Squad along with sufficient strength was assigned duties to check crime in the city and new bikes were provided to these squads.

The Court Compliance Unit (CCU) was established to streamline the criminal justice system and ensure speedy justice by facilitating court work. The Capital Investigation Branch was restructured within Police Stations for better prevention and detection of crime and better service delivery.

Gender Crime Units were established at all Police Stations while Station House Officers were empowered in the true spirit of law.

Three new police stations were established in the city to provide maximum relief to people and resolve their problems on an immediate basis while the Police Public Relations Branch (PRB) at Capital level was also established.

Alternate dispute resolution system was introduced to minimize burden on criminal justice machinery as per ADR Act 2017. This system at offices of Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) would facilitate delivery of speedy justice.

Capital Police College was established to make ICP a professional Police organization through an effective training system. Anti-Riots Training of 2000 FC officials were also conducted in the last five months to cope with the challenge of long marches or gatherings in a professional manner.

In the security division, e-Entry and exit System of Red Zone was made to ensure better security of the principal offices in the country. Islamabad police force successfully handled 591 law and order events without mismanaging a single event including events of May 25, 2022.

Electronic appearance of UTPs before court has been done to save precious time and resources of the judicial guard which will save a lot of fuel and repair charges of the force.

Furthermore, the end of the inter-provincial criminal gang of Blilal Sabit and his affiliates. Likewise as per the vision of the prime minister of Pakistan, solarization of Public Facilitation Center F-6 and H-11 has been done.

It can be hoped that Islamabad police under the supervision of such a professional command will win more laurels and to make police a really service-oriented force.