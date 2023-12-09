ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

On the orders of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar and Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, anti-narcotics operations of Islamabad Police and awareness campaign are continued in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) On the orders of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar and Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, anti-narcotics operations of Islamabad Police and awareness campaign are continued in the Federal Capital.

Islamabad police sharing details on its social media platform X wrote that during the last week, 37 drug dealers were arrested and 37 cases were registered. As many as 27 kg of drugs were recovered from the arrested drug dealers.

Police officers are also conducting a special awareness campaign against drugs in educational institutions.

Awareness lectures were given in 2 universities, 4 colleges and 74 schools in a week.

Islamabad Police is also running a strong campaign against drugs on social media.

During a week, 27 awareness messages and videos were released on various social and digital media platforms.

The public is also requested to support the police in this work. Parents are requested to inform their children about the dangers of drugs and keep a special eye on them.

Let us all play our part in eradicating drug menace from the city. Report any suspicious activity on Call 15, ICT 15 app.