Open Menu

ICT Police’s Digital Outreach Engages 75.7 Million Citizens In August

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ICT Police’s digital outreach engages 75.7 million citizens in August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Public Relations Branch has released its Monthly Analytics Report for August 2025, revealing that 2,975 posts across official social media accounts reached 75.7 million citizens with more than 800,000 engagements, alongside 111 FM Radio programs and 9,840 public service messages.

An official told APP on Tuesday that on Facebook alone, 860 posts reached more than 60.9 million citizens with 890,000 interactions. Twitter/X posts recorded 1.4 million impressions and 47,493 interactions, while Instagram posts reached 4.69 million users with 94,252 interactions.

He said multiple YouTube videos attracted more than 610,000 views, while 277 TikTok videos reached 804,000 users with 375,409 engagements.

The report noted that these figures reflected unprecedented growth in digital community engagement.

According to the spokesperson, ITP FM Radio 92.4 also continued to serve as a vital medium for awareness and real-time traffic updates. During August, 397 traffic updates were delivered, and thousands of citizens benefited from the 9,840 public service messages aired.

The spokesperson added that Islamabad Capital Police remains committed to proactive community policing and enhanced public engagement. By leveraging social media and FM Radio, the force aims to strengthen public trust, ensure transparency, and provide timely information to the citizens of the Federal capital.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for P ..

UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for Palestinians

16 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming Wor ..

Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming World Athletics Championship 2025

31 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilatera ..

PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilateral ties 

40 minutes ago
 T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lo ..

T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today at Sharjah Cric ..

49 minutes ago
 Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in ..

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan 

2 hours ago
 Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

2 hours ago
Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

2 hours ago
 TikToker Samiya Hijab Harassment Case: suspect arr ..

TikToker Samiya Hijab Harassment Case: suspect arrested over murder, abduction t ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

3 hours ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

6 hours ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan