ICT Police’s digital outreach engages 75.7 million citizens in August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Public Relations Branch has released its Monthly Analytics Report for August 2025, revealing that 2,975 posts across official social media accounts reached 75.7 million citizens with more than 800,000 engagements, alongside 111 FM Radio programs and 9,840 public service messages.

An official told APP on Tuesday that on Facebook alone, 860 posts reached more than 60.9 million citizens with 890,000 interactions. Twitter/X posts recorded 1.4 million impressions and 47,493 interactions, while Instagram posts reached 4.69 million users with 94,252 interactions.

He said multiple YouTube videos attracted more than 610,000 views, while 277 TikTok videos reached 804,000 users with 375,409 engagements.

The report noted that these figures reflected unprecedented growth in digital community engagement.

According to the spokesperson, ITP FM Radio 92.4 also continued to serve as a vital medium for awareness and real-time traffic updates. During August, 397 traffic updates were delivered, and thousands of citizens benefited from the 9,840 public service messages aired.

The spokesperson added that Islamabad Capital Police remains committed to proactive community policing and enhanced public engagement. By leveraging social media and FM Radio, the force aims to strengthen public trust, ensure transparency, and provide timely information to the citizens of the Federal capital.

