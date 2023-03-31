ICT private schools to mark golden jubilee celebration of Pakistan constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has directed the all Chief Executive Officers / Principals of Private Educational Institutions (PEIs) working in Islamabad Capital Territory to organize declamation competition to mark the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan.

In a notification, Ministry of Federal education & Professional Training has directed the PEIRA that the National Assembly of Pakistan is organizing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. In this regard, series of events shall be organized to mark this historic occasion and to celebrate the significance of the constitution in shaping the nation and guaranteeing the rights of its citizens.

As part of these celebrations, the management of Private Educational Institutions (PEIs) are requested to organize maximum activities in educational institutions maximum from April 1-15, 2023. The activities including orientation session in morning assembly regarding subject matter, bilingual declamation competition on the relevant themes including "My Constitution Guarantee of my freedoms", essay writing competition, poster competition and art competition.

The nominated speakers and report may also be shared with PEIRA not later than 15th April, 2023. Selected top speakers both in urdu and English languages will be nominated to deliver speech in the Parliament House.