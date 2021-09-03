ICT public, private schools close for one week amid rising Covid cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) on Friday suspended on-campus academic activities w.e.f. 04-09-2021 (Saturday) to 11-09-2021 (Saturday) in all public sector educational institutions working in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) owing to spike in Covid-19 positive cases.

According to a notification issued by the FDE, the decision has been taken in pursuance of directions received from Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training communicated under the announcement by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) with reference Covid-19 situation in ICT.

It further stated that this decision is applicable except ongoing Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) examination which shall continue as per its schedule.

This decision was taken in accordance with measures being adopted by the Federal Government to prevent spread of Coronavirus among the students and public at large, it added.

The on-campus academic activities are being halted for the specified period only and shall be resumed immediately after re-opening of educational institutions and/or as per advice of Competent Authority i.

e. Director General (FDE).

All heads of institutions are advised to continue online teaching/learning activities and keep their respective offices functional for disposal of official business as per routine schedule.

Meanwhile, in another notification issued by Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), all Private Educational institutions (PEIs) of Islamabad shall also be remain closed w.e.f. 06-09-2021 to 11-09-2021 owing to spike in Covid-19 positive cases.

Examination (already announced) by Federal Board / Examining body shall continue subject to strict observance of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) whereas in-house/internal exams are banned. Any change in the schedule shall be notified by quarters concerned, it added.

All Private Educational Institutions were advised to ensure compliance of government policy in true letter and spirit, the notification said.