ICT Public Schools Successfully Mitigate Negative Impacts Of Coronavirus On Education

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The public sector educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have successfully mitigated the negative impacts of coronavirus spread on education sector by transforming towards on-line mode of education.

In an exclusive talk with APP, Principles of the government schools & colleges and educationists said that modern technology have minimized the loss of education due to closures of schools especially during COVID-19 epidemic.

They said that as pandemic hit all the sectors across the globe including Pakistan, the use of modern technology helped the governments to tackle the educational losses.

Professor Ahmad Ali said that the government had taken two major steps with starting of coronavirus including reducing of syllabus and extending of time to conduct examinations.

Due to these steps, the ICT public schools were able to complete their syllabus within short span of time, he added.

He said that despite closures of schools,the ICT schools working under FDE have almost completed the around 90 percent syllabus from grade 1-12.

Recent spring holidays do not have enough impact on education, he added.

Principal Saliha Jabeen said that we have tackled almost all negative impacts of coronavirus in our educational institutions by adopting latest technology.

"Our students are fully prepared for their annual exams" she added.

Research Fellow I-SAPS Ehtisham Adil said that COVID-19 has impacted almost every social and economic sector across the world, adding, education is one of the worst hit.

"The disaster is unique as the successive waves with intermittent periods are seriously constraining the Governments response and planning- necessitating recalibrating, rethinking after every few months,"he added.

He said"Significant dropout is attributed to income crisis of the families as they are unable to continue schooling during the pandemic."

