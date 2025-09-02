ICT rains: Chief Commissioner, DC visit city areas to review drainage, traffic flow

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad carried out field visits soon after heavy rainfall lashed the Federal Capital to review drainage and traffic management.

According to the spokesman of the ICT administration, the district administration mobilized its teams to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and a quick response in low-lying areas where water had accumulated.

They were accompanied by the Additional Deputy Commissioner General and the relevant Assistant Commissioners. The officials inspected key areas of the capital to assess the situation and monitor the drainage process.

During the visits, the officials received detailed briefings from the Assistant Commissioners about the ongoing efforts to drain rainwater. Sanitation teams were already working in different localities to remove water from roads and residential areas.

According to the district administration’s spokesman, the teams remained active throughout the day to prevent disruptions.

Officials paid special attention to the condition of the main nullahs (drains) across the city. They reviewed the water levels and flow to ensure that the drainage channels remained functional and did not overflow during the heavy rains. The administration said that constant monitoring of nullahs was carried out to avoid any emergency.

The administration also inspected the state of traffic during the rainfall. Traffic police and field staff coordinated to manage congestion, especially at busy intersections and on routes where rainwater had slowed down movement.

The administration confirmed that low-lying areas were the most affected by the rainfall.

Field teams were promptly sent to these localities with the necessary equipment to pump out water. Officials stressed that maintaining mobility in these neighborhoods was a priority, particularly to ensure access for emergency vehicles and daily commuters.

Sanitation workers used dewatering pumps to clear roads and reopen passages for traffic. The district administration highlighted that these teams had been placed on standby ahead of the expected rainfall, allowing a quick response once complaints were received.

The Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner emphasized inter-departmental coordination during their visits. Assistant Commissioners updated them on the drainage operations and the deployment of field teams. Officials noted that real-time monitoring through field reports and control room updates was helping them respond effectively.

The district administration urged residents to remain cautious while traveling during heavy rains. Officials advised motorists to avoid flooded patches of road and to follow instructions from traffic police for their safety.

The administration also reiterated that sanitation teams would continue to monitor sensitive points in the city until the situation normalized. Nullahs and drainage systems in vulnerable areas were placed under strict watch to prevent overflow or blockages.

The Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner reaffirmed their commitment to active monitoring during weather-related challenges. They said that further inspections would be carried out if the rainfall continued in the coming days.