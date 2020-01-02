ICT revenue office to remain open on every Saturday

All the revenue offices along with Patwari Circle in Islamabad jurisdictions will remain open on every Saturday to facilitate the public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :All the revenue offices along with Patwari Circle in Islamabad jurisdictions will remain open on every Saturday to facilitate the public.

A notification in that regard was issued by the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration on Thursday.

The revenue staff will perform special duties on that day, in case of non-compliance, disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against the delinquent official, said the notification.