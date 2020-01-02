ICT Revenue Office To Remain Open On Every Saturday
Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :All the revenue offices along with Patwari Circle in Islamabad jurisdictions will remain open on every Saturday to facilitate the public.
A notification in that regard was issued by the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration on Thursday.
The revenue staff will perform special duties on that day, in case of non-compliance, disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against the delinquent official, said the notification.