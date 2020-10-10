ICT schools asked to ensure Corona safety measures

The ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has asked the schools administrations of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to strictly monitor the SOPs to ensure protection of primary class students from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has asked the schools administrations of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to strictly monitor the SOPs to ensure protection of Primary class students from COVID-19.

According to an official of the ministry, all schools had been clearly directed to strictly follow the SOPs announced by the government like social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face mask etc.

He added besides school administration, the role of parents was also crucial to ensure implementation of SOPs.

He said that convincing small age group school children to follow corona SOPs was not an easy task. They have been asked to engage teachers to take this responsibility on start of primary sections.

He asked the parents to regularly observe their school going children and in case of any illness avoid sending them school while teachers should also observe children's health on daily basis.

He stressed for the strict implementation of SOP's and to ensure social distancing while making sitting arrangement keeping in view the appropriate class density.

He said that schools administrations, teachers and parents would have to adhere to the instructions after reopening of institutions.

He said that students with low immunity level should be avoided to attend school.

He said that due to immediate closure of schools a large number of population particularly students were now safe and remained protected from COVID-19. He added the government had adopted effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted reduction in corona cases in the country.