ICT Seals Kinara Park Over SOPs Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has sealed Kinara Park in Rawal Dam over violations of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The teams of ICT were monitoring all the public places including markets, parks, shopping mall and other recreational spots on daily basis to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, said Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat while talking to APP.

All the assistant commissioners and magistrates were asked to take indiscriminate action against the violators and no laxity would be bore in that regard.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the city management in implementation of SOPs and prove themselves a responsible citizen.

He said next few weeks are crucial for limiting the spread of the coronavirus, which will be controlled if people follow SOPs during the preparations and celebration of Eid ul Azha.

Meanwhile Assistant Commissioner (City) along with Tiger Force inspected shops and private offices in Blue Area.

Assistant Commissioner (Industrial Area) carried out inspection of industrial units in I-9 along with DHO office teams and Tiger Force volunteers. Those units found with massive noncompliance were sealed.

