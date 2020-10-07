UrduPoint.com
ICT Sectors Holds Great Potential For Employment Generation, Revenue Earnings: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 08:02 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan while emphasizing on skills' enhancement of the country's young population, on Wednesday said the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector held great potential for employment generation and revenue earnings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan while emphasizing on skills' enhancement of the country's young population, on Wednesday said the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector held great potential for employment generation and revenue earnings.

The present government's goal was a self-reliant Pakistan that would emerge as a global power, he added.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing the final session of National Seminar on "Resetting & Rebooting Pakistan's ICT Sector" here at the National Defence University (NDU), a press release issued by the PM Media Office said.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, Sindh Governor Imran Ismaeel and NDU President Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed were also present.

National and international prominent ICT experts, industrial representatives, and senior military and civil officers attended the seminar.� Director General Institute for Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis of NDU presented the recommendations of the seminar.

The prime minister appreciated the NDU for arranging a seminar on the ICT sector and assured full facilitation to the ICT stakeholders for providing an enabling and supportive regulatory environment from the government.

