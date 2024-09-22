ICT Security Officials Briefed To Enhance Duty
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under the special directives of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area Zone Ali Raza conducted a visit to various checkpoints within the Industrial Area to inspect security arrangements and brief officers on duty.
According to a police spokesperson during the visit, SP Ali Raza met with police officers and personnel stationed at the checkpoints and issued clear instructions to enhance security checks, urging officers to remain vigilant in light of the current situation.
He said SP directed that all vehicles be thoroughly inspected, and officers should maintain strict surveillance of suspicious activities in the area.
Ali Raza stressed the need for officers to be fully prepared to tackle any potential untoward incidents and maintain law and order in the Federal capital, he added.
He said SP emphasized the importance of discipline, instructing that officers be in full uniform and that duty equipment be used effectively.
He said Ali Raza also reiterated that Islamabad Police are committed to utilizing all available resources to ensure the safety of citizens and the protection of their lives and property.
The SP warned that any negligence in duty would lead to strict departmental action, he added.
SP Ali Raza echoed these sentiments, stating that ICT Police will not allow any disruption to peace and stability in the capital.
