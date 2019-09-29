(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has approached Planning Wing of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to seek permission for setting up a bio-gas plant to work on vegetable and other bio waste. The Director Agriculture ICT said considerable bio waste is generated in Sabzi Mandi which is not recycled. Now the Market Committee has requested to set up a first of its kind bio-gas plant within the premises of Sabzi Mandi.

Officials of the Planning Wing have visited the proposed site and recommended that Market Committee and Agriculture Department of ICT may set up the plant in the vicinity of existing STP at I-9.

Formalities in this regard shall be completed within this week and work is likely to start from Monday. The project will be completed within two months. If it was successful, then this will provide a new avenue for recycling of bio waste which till now is merely dumped without recycling.