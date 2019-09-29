UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICT Seeks CDA's Permission For Setting Up Bio Gas Plant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 03:40 PM

ICT seeks CDA's permission for setting up bio gas plant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has approached Planning Wing of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to seek permission for setting up a bio-gas plant to work on vegetable and other bio waste. The Director Agriculture ICT said considerable bio waste is generated in Sabzi Mandi which is not recycled. Now the Market Committee has requested to set up a first of its kind bio-gas plant within the premises of Sabzi Mandi.

Officials of the Planning Wing have visited the proposed site and recommended that Market Committee and Agriculture Department of ICT may set up the plant in the vicinity of existing STP at I-9.

Formalities in this regard shall be completed within this week and work is likely to start from Monday. The project will be completed within two months. If it was successful, then this will provide a new avenue for recycling of bio waste which till now is merely dumped without recycling.

Related Topics

Islamabad Agriculture SITE May Market Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of S ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s world class offerings showcased at M ..

31 minutes ago

Indonesia&#039;s quake death toll rises to 30, man ..

1 hour ago

UAE made significant improvements towards preparin ..

2 hours ago

WAM Feature: Abu Dhabi housemaid to make &#039;dre ..

2 hours ago

Al Dhafra region first ladies beach project 67% co ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.