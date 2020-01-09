ICT shelter homes serve over half a million destitute in 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) shelter homes (Panah Gah) have served over half a million destitute people during 2019 visiting there across the country in search of livelihood

"Some 5, 50,000 poor and needy people were served free meal and bed in five shelter homes being functional in various areas of Federal capital," Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat told APP on Thursday.

He said sector I-11 shelter home with a house capacity of 200 people were feeding as many as 1,500 homeless persons three times a day to strive their hunger.

Similarly at G-9 Peshawar Morr 'Panah Gah', around 120 people were spending night with comfort and 300 people were being given free meal on daily basis.

The city administration had established two new shelter homes in last month owing to the rising number of visitors in chilly weather one at Bharakahu and the other in the area of Tarnol where approximately 50 people were getting bedding facility while 300 people were serving meal.

"We are trying to expand the said facility as a lot of people visit Islamabad in search of earning and can not afford the expensive food and accommodation while staying here," he remarked.

"All the basic and necessary arrangements are being ensured like bedding, quilts, heater, water and meal to the visitors at the shelter homes," he added.

In response to a question, Shafqaat said, the expenses at the shelter homes were being beared by the philanthropists while local administration was only providing technical assistance at the 'Panah Gah'.

To another query, he said one or two women seldom visited at I-11 shelter home, if footfall of women increases at other 'Panah Gah' the authorities have been directed to make sure separate arrangements for them.

"We provide residence on a first-come-first-serve basis and all the particulars and every person's details are not only registered but also shared with the police," said shelter homes, coordinator, Rosh Dil Khan Hoti.

"Islamabad is the only city with fully functional shelters in buildings, with staff deputed there as well while a number of homeless shelters opened across the country mostly run in tents," Khan added.

