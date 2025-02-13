ICT Steps Up Action Against Begging Before Ramadan
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 09:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Thursday intensified its crackdown on begging as Ramadan approaches, resulting arrest of 11 individuals in a coordinated citywide operation.
This initiative follows directives from Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, who had called for urgent action against professional beggars.
DC Islamabad had instructed all ACs to conduct daily operations to keep public spaces clear of begging activities.
The DC urged citizens to support these efforts by discouraging practices that enable begging networks.
Officials stress that this campaign was part of a long-term strategy focused on rehabilitation and prevention, rather than a one-time effort. The DC emphasized the importance of coordinated actions to tackle the issue comprehensively.
The district administration appealing to the public for information on areas where begging is common. Ongoing monitoring and enforcement will continue as they work to address the problem at its source.
