Open Menu

ICT Steps Up Action Against Begging Before Ramadan

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 09:28 PM

ICT steps up action against begging before Ramadan

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Thursday intensified its crackdown on begging as Ramadan approaches, resulting arrest of 11 individuals in a coordinated citywide operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Thursday intensified its crackdown on begging as Ramadan approaches, resulting arrest of 11 individuals in a coordinated citywide operation.

This initiative follows directives from Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, who had called for urgent action against professional beggars.

DC Islamabad had instructed all ACs to conduct daily operations to keep public spaces clear of begging activities.

The DC urged citizens to support these efforts by discouraging practices that enable begging networks.

Officials stress that this campaign was part of a long-term strategy focused on rehabilitation and prevention, rather than a one-time effort. The DC emphasized the importance of coordinated actions to tackle the issue comprehensively.

The district administration appealing to the public for information on areas where begging is common. Ongoing monitoring and enforcement will continue as they work to address the problem at its source.

Recent Stories

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vis ..

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..

35 seconds ago
 WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innov ..

WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..

16 minutes ago
 Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pri ..

Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister

7 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in Al Ain Region

46 minutes ago
 UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athl ..

UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athletics GP 2025

46 minutes ago
 Punjab Police, PCHF ink MOU for treatment of child ..

Punjab Police, PCHF ink MOU for treatment of children's congenital heart disease ..

7 minutes ago
EAD issues regulations on administrative penalties ..

EAD issues regulations on administrative penalties to enhance proactive environm ..

1 hour ago
 Dominica draws inspiration from UAE's digital tran ..

Dominica draws inspiration from UAE's digital transformation: Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, regional ..

PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, regional issues

7 minutes ago
 CDA, World Bank join hands to boost Islamabad’s ..

CDA, World Bank join hands to boost Islamabad’s water supply, public services

7 minutes ago
 Court awards 14-day physical remand of accused in ..

Court awards 14-day physical remand of accused in 'Iqra violence' case

6 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara emphasizes students to actively partici ..

DIG Hazara emphasizes students to actively participate in extracurricular activi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan