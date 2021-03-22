UrduPoint.com
ICT To Establish Five Sahulat Bazars During Ramzan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:33 PM

Islamabad Capital Terriotry Administration (ICT) will establish five Sahulat Bazaars in Rawat, BharaKahu, Tarnol, Tarlai & G-7 to provide cheep edible items to residents during the holy month of Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Terriotry Administration (ICT) will establish five Sahulat Bazaars in Rawat, BharaKahu, Tarnol, Tarlai & G-7 to provide cheep edible items to residents during the holy month of Ramzan.

On the direction of Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmed, a meeting regarding establishment of Ramzan Sahulat Bazaars in Islamabad was held under the chairpersonship of Syeda Shafaq Hashmi, DG, ICT here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by ADCG, All ACs, DD Food, DD AES and Rep of Market Committee.

Moreover, all ACs will supervise the concerned bazaar/s falling under their jurisdiction and ensure compliance with COVID SOPs.

The main purpose of the bazaars shall be to ensure availability of essential items to general public on controlled rates during the holy month of Ramzan.

Accordingly, the Administrator Market Committee ICT will ensure constant food supply in all bazaars. Stalls of Utility Stores Corporation shall also be established in each bazaar. The Chair also directed Secretaries of respective UCs and concerned staff of DMA to provide necessary support in this regard.

