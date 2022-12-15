UrduPoint.com

ICT To Hold Board Games Championship On Dec 17

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ICT to hold board games championship on Dec 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The first-ever Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) board games championship would be organized on December 17 (Saturday).

According to Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) focal person Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, the champion would commence at 9:30 a.m. and culminate at 4 p.m. at Art and Craft Village, where citizens of twin cities can participate in Ludo, Carrom and other board games.

He said the pre-registration process had already started, with more than 200 participants to be part of this championship. "Participants can also avail on-spot registration, before the start of the event", he added.

Chief Commissioner ICT captain (Rtd) Muhammad Usman Younis along with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon would distribute cash prizes, medals and trophies among the winners.

"Scrabble and chess games would also feature in the board games champions, eager participants can register in under 10, 15 junior categories, above 20 (boys & girls) and masters category for men and women," he informed.

Earlier, under the Commissioner's patronage, colorful martial arts, football, chess, boxing, and scrabble championships were also organized, which were participated by top athletes from the twin cities.

Related Topics

Football Islamabad December Women Event From Top Boxing P

Recent Stories

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

6 minutes ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

15 minutes ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

16 minutes ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

1 hour ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.