UrduPoint.com

ICT To Hold Board Games Championship On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ICT to hold board games championship on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The first-ever Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) board games championship would be organized on Saturday.

According to the focal person ICT administration, Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, the championship would commence at 9:30 am and culminate at 4:00 pm at Art and Craft Village, where citizens of twin cities can participate in Ludo, Carrom and other board games.

He said the pre-registration process had already started, with more than 200 participants to be part of this championship. "Participants can also avail on-spot registration, before the start of the event", he added.

Chief Commissioner ICT captain (Rtd) Muhammad Usman Younis along with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon would distribute cash prizes, medals and trophies among the winners.

"Scrabble and chess games would also feature in the board games champions, eager participants can register in under 10, 15 junior categories, above 20 (boys & girls) and masters category for men and women," he informed.

Earlier, under the Commissioner's patronage, colorful martial arts, football, chess, boxing, and scrabble championships were also organized, which were participated by top athletes from the twin cities.

\778

Related Topics

Football Islamabad Women Event From Top Boxing

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish deleg ..

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish delegation to raise trade cooperati ..

18 minutes ago
 Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

6 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

15 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.