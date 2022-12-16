ICT to hold board games championship on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The first-ever Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) board games championship would be organized on Saturday.

According to the focal person ICT administration, Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, the championship would commence at 9:30 am and culminate at 4:00 pm at Art and Craft Village, where citizens of twin cities can participate in Ludo, Carrom and other board games.

He said the pre-registration process had already started, with more than 200 participants to be part of this championship. "Participants can also avail on-spot registration, before the start of the event", he added.

Chief Commissioner ICT captain (Rtd) Muhammad Usman Younis along with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon would distribute cash prizes, medals and trophies among the winners.

"Scrabble and chess games would also feature in the board games champions, eager participants can register in under 10, 15 junior categories, above 20 (boys & girls) and masters category for men and women," he informed.

Earlier, under the Commissioner's patronage, colorful martial arts, football, chess, boxing, and scrabble championships were also organized, which were participated by top athletes from the twin cities.

