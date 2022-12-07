ICT to hold boxing championship form Dec 3

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The first-ever Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Boxing Championship would be held from Friday (December 9).

According to ICT spokesperson Abdullah Tabassum, the two-day champion would be organized from December 9 to 10 here at Art and Craft Village.

Apart from athletes from twin cities, professional boxers would also feature in 15 categories including juniors, seniors, men and women in the championship.

Eager participants could register their Names in five main categories including juniors (30, 34 and 38kg), seniors (46, 51, 57, 60 and 67kg), men (75 and 91kg), women (30, 40, 50 and 60kg) and professionals.

Asian Boxing Champion Muhammad Shoaib khan would participate in the final bout to encourage boxing enthusiasts, along with Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

He said that the registration process was open for all participants. Trophies, cash prizes, medals and certificates will be distributed among winners at the closing ceremony, he added.

Earlier, under the Commissioner's patronage, colorful martial arts, football and chess championships were also organized, which were participated by top athletes from across the twin cities.