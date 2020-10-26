ICT to hold 'Family Winter Festival 2020' to entertain islooties from Oct 30

Three-day long "Family Winter Festival" will be held from October 30 to November 01 to provide healthy and entertaining activities to the people of twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Three-day long "Family Winter Festival" will be held from October 30 to November 01 to provide healthy and entertaining activities to the people of twin cities.

Arranged by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Amnesty International Pakistan, they will be featuring a number of entertaining activities including cultural activities, shopping and food stalls, kids games and musical nights.

"A three-day festival, the biggest event ever in the history of the Federal capital will inspire the people of twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad towards healthy activities," an official said on Monday.

He said that Islamabad Family Festival and Food will be an event of festivity and lights, shopping and glamour, sports and multiple cuisines, food and cosmopolitan culture mixed together as well as Sufi and musical nights.

The festival will include variety of events including Cycling Competition, Marathon Run, Tree Plantation, Mehfil-e-Mushaira, Musical Concert, Sufi Night, Food stalls, Handicraft Display, Kids Arena etc.

The festival will also feature a biggest music event of the year with the famous singers Arif Lohar, Sahir Ali Bagga, Malkoo, Sara Raza KhanSehar Gul and Faiza Mujahid.

The participants would also be entertained through humorous poetry presented by popular poets from all over the country.

A traffic plan would also be in place during the event for the convenience of the motorists,he stated.