ICT To Hold Scrabble Championship Form Dec 03

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ICT to hold scrabble championship form Dec 03

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to organize the first-ever Chief Commissioner Scrabble championship from December 03.

According to ICT spokesperson Abdullah Tabassum, the one-day championship would be organized at amphitheater F-9 park, with the title "young masterminds" by the chief commissioner.

Under 20,14,10 and above 20 years boys/girls would participate in the championship, while registration for all categories has already started, he said.

He also said that the Chief Commissioner hockey and cricket tournaments are to be organized soon to encourage sports enthusiasts and athletes to showcase their skills through ICT platform.

He said that under the commissioner's cap colorful martial arts, football and chess championships were also organized earlier where top athletes across the twin cities participated.

