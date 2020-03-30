ICT to install 20 sanitizing walk-through gates at different locations

Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) has decided to install 20 sanitizing walk-through gates at different prominent locations of the city to control the spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) has decided to install 20 sanitizing walk-through gates at different prominent locations of the city to control the spread of coronavirus.

In light of the decision, work on installation of sanitizing walk-through gates has been commenced.

According to a press release, Capital Development Authority (CDA) was assisting ICT Administration in installation of these sanitizing walk-through gates. The people will walk through these sanitizing gates spraying disinfectants against coronavirus before entering the areas.

Initially these sanitizing disinfectants walk-through gates would be installed at different locations including two (02) at Sabzi Mandi, three (03) at Pak Secretariat, eight (08) gates at 08 different Katchiabadies, four (04) at Panaghas and other public places.

After walking though these gates, disinfectants help kill viruses. In this connection, 20 feet long sanitizing walk-through gates are being installed at Sabzi Mandi one at entry and other one at exit point. The length of these gates will help remove coronavirus from hundreds of people entering the mandi on daily basis.

In order to ensure provision of chlorine mixed spray around the clock, water bozzers have also been arranged to ensure provision of spray in the tanks attached with these sanitizing walk-through gates.

ICT Administration also ensuring that the Chlorine mixed spray be carried out in accordance with the SOPs issued by Ministry of Health.