UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICT To Offer Religious Teachings To Transgenders

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:07 PM

ICT to Offer Religious Teachings to Transgenders

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration collaboration with local NGO has started an initiative to offer religious teachings and jobs to transgenders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration collaboration with local NGO has started an initiative to offer religious teachings and jobs to transgenders.

Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqat said that it has been noted that many of their community is involved in illicit activities.

As per recent report seven transgenders were found to be HIV positive, he added .

This initiative will ameliorate conditions of poor transgenders. Public is also encouraged to offer them support, training and jobs where ever possible.

Related Topics

Islamabad Poor Jobs

Recent Stories

Shamma bint Mohammed launches ‘New Home’ initi ..

1 hour ago

Shaukat asks opposition to refrain from politicizi ..

3 minutes ago

AJK Observes International Special Persons Day:

3 minutes ago

Conditions at Madrid, Catalan elder care homes 'al ..

14 minutes ago

Huge quantity of firecrackers recovered during rai ..

14 minutes ago

Court testifies two witnesses in fake accounts ref ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.