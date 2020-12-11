ICT to offer religious teachings to transgenders

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration collaboration with local NGO has started an initiative to offer religious teachings and jobs to transgenders.

Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqat said that it has been noted that many of their community is involved in illicit activities.

As per recent report seven transgenders were found to be HIV positive, he added .

This initiative will ameliorate conditions of poor transgenders.

Public is also encouraged to offer them support, training and jobs where ever possible.