ICT To Take Strict Action Against Route Violators

Published July 06, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police) has decided to take stern action against Public Service Vehicles (PSV) involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers and overloading.

While reviewing a special report submitted by the Special Squads constituted for checking of route completion, it was decided to take strict action against those transporters violating traffic routes as the purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizens.

According to details ICT police is utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public. Traffic violation tickets have been issued to the PSVs for overcharging, misbehavior of driver, conductor and incompletion of routes.

Driving licenses have also been cancelled of the PSVs drivers who were found repeatedly involved in the same violation.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special squads have already been constituted to check the route violations while ICT Help Line (051-9261992, 93 or 1915 was also established to resolve the public grievance well.

The citizens can lodge their complaint regarding non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers or other traffic related issues at the helpline around the clock .

