ICT Traffic Advisory: Independence Day route closures & diversions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a special traffic advisory for the ongoing Independence Day celebrations, prioritizing safety measures to prevent accidents and ensure smooth travel throughout the city.

According to ITP spokesman Under the guidance of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer’s directives, a dedicated traffic strategy has been devised to manage the increased flow of vehicles and ensure smooth traffic movement during the Independence Day celebrations.

He said that there is a significant rush on Faisal Avenue due to the parking lot at Faisal Masjid being full, and advised citizens to be aware of the congestion in these areas.

He said that due to the return of tourists from Murree, the traffic pressure on Murree Road is quite high, and advised travelers to expect delays and consider alternative routes to avoid congestion.

He said that there is a lot of rush on this part of Murree Road due to the large number of citizens heading to Lake View, and advised motorists to expect delays and plan their travel times accordingly.

Due to the arrival of tourists heading towards Daman-e-Koh, there is a significant rush on Daman-e-Koh Chowk and Margalla Road, he added.

He said that due to the Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam (RA), a large number of pilgrims are heading towards the Darbar, resulting in significant traffic pressure on the adjacent highways, he advised travelers to expect delays and consider alternative routes to avoid congestion.

He advised that travelers should use Ninth Avenue and F-Ten to reach F-Nine Park, as these routes are currently less congested and may offer a smoother journey.

He requested that citizens avoid unnecessary travel towards Faisal Avenue, Daman-e-Koh Chowk, and Lake View.

He advised that citizens should avoid unnecessary travel, if travel is unavoidable, he recommended leaving home with an additional 20-minute margin to account for potential delays.

He said that Islamabad Traffic Police officers are present on the roads to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and provide guidance.

He urged citizens to obey traffic rules and follow the instructions given by the traffic police officers.

