UrduPoint.com

ICT Trains 650 Applicants Of Driving License In Last Week

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ICT trains 650 applicants of driving license in last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police (Traffic Wing) conducted training classes on road safety for 650 applicants who applied for driving licenses during the last week.

A total of 21 classes and workshops were conducted at traffic police headquarters in Faizabad and 650 citizens were educated about traffic rules who obtained driving learner permits along with 17 other persons involved in violation of traffic laws.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a special awareness campaign has been launched for drivers and applicants for driving licenses.

A total of 1,042 driving learner permits were issued last week while 275 persons applied for driving licenses in categories of LTV/HTV and PSV.

Around 39 HTV, 135 LTV, and 13 PSV licenses were issued to the persons who qualified for driving tests while 88 citizens were declared unsuccessful in their driving attempts.

The spokesman said, "The education wing of the traffic police is educating the citizens about traffic rules through arranging various workshops and seminars." He said, "Pamphlets and brochures are being distributed and citizens have appreciated the efforts of traffic police in creating awareness about rules."Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appealed to citizens to follow traffic rules and cooperate with police in its education campaign for a safe road environment.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Road Traffic Faizabad Nasir

Recent Stories

MoF calls on public to rely of official publicatio ..

MoF calls on public to rely of official publications and contents on Corporate T ..

26 minutes ago
 Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

36 minutes ago
 Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

53 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

56 minutes ago
 Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war agai ..

Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s res ..

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, claims CCPO ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.