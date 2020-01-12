UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICT Vegetables, Fruit Market Committee Established Well-formed Public Facilitation Services

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 06:10 PM

ICT vegetables, fruit Market Committee established well-formed public facilitation services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad market committee has introduced well formed public facilitation system during the past one year.

Chairman Islamabad Vegetables and Fruit market committee Rosh Dil Khan Hoti made these remarks while talking to APP.

He said that the system has been devised under his and Director Agriculture Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Qaiser Khattak.

While elaborating the facilitation and maintenance services, Hoti said a round the clock cleanliness system was developed in the market which was managed by the market committee staff. Moreover, a free home delivery service was initiated by the market committee under the online fruits and vegetables application launched to provide cheaper green grocery at the residents doorstep.

He added that lack of proper parking place was another serious issue faced by the customers coming to the market. Therefore, a 5-kanal parking area was being allocated at the main gate of the vegetable market.

Mr Hoti said the small vegetable, fruit pickets and stalls established haphazardly on the main road and adjoining area of the vegetables and fruit market were shifted outside the market area to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the peak hours of business.

However, in order to create awareness among the masses for clean green environment a monthly cleanliness awareness campaign was being organized by the vegetables and fruit market committee, he said.

Mr Hoti told that a separate area for the loading and unloading of the goods had been set up to avoid congestion and blockade in the market committee during business hours.

The market committee staff, he said was collecting the rates of vegetables and fruit to prepare the daily price list of fruits and vegetables, he added.

Chairman market committee also informed that around 8.6-kanal land was also allotted by the Capital Development Authority to build the biogas plant which would produce natural gas from the market's organic waste. The market committee was working on the plant site, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Agriculture Road Traffic Price SITE Gas Market Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates new Sultan of Oman

28 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles new Sultan of Oman

43 minutes ago

US committed to regional political stability, ener ..

1 hour ago

New Indonesian Embassy inaugurated in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Emirate’s 2020 gener ..

2 hours ago

Virgin Hyperloop One announces technology can be p ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.