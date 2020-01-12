ICT vegetables, fruit Market Committee established well-formed public facilitation services

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad market committee has introduced well formed public facilitation system during the past one year.

Chairman Islamabad Vegetables and Fruit market committee Rosh Dil Khan Hoti made these remarks while talking to APP.

He said that the system has been devised under his and Director Agriculture Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Qaiser Khattak.

While elaborating the facilitation and maintenance services, Hoti said a round the clock cleanliness system was developed in the market which was managed by the market committee staff. Moreover, a free home delivery service was initiated by the market committee under the online fruits and vegetables application launched to provide cheaper green grocery at the residents doorstep.

He added that lack of proper parking place was another serious issue faced by the customers coming to the market. Therefore, a 5-kanal parking area was being allocated at the main gate of the vegetable market.

Mr Hoti said the small vegetable, fruit pickets and stalls established haphazardly on the main road and adjoining area of the vegetables and fruit market were shifted outside the market area to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the peak hours of business.

However, in order to create awareness among the masses for clean green environment a monthly cleanliness awareness campaign was being organized by the vegetables and fruit market committee, he said.

Mr Hoti told that a separate area for the loading and unloading of the goods had been set up to avoid congestion and blockade in the market committee during business hours.

The market committee staff, he said was collecting the rates of vegetables and fruit to prepare the daily price list of fruits and vegetables, he added.

Chairman market committee also informed that around 8.6-kanal land was also allotted by the Capital Development Authority to build the biogas plant which would produce natural gas from the market's organic waste. The market committee was working on the plant site, he added.

/395