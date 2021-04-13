UrduPoint.com
ICTA Depute Complaint Redressal Magistrates To Control Profiteering In Ramazan

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:23 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has deputed two complaints redressal magistrates each at rural and urban area to control profiteering during the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has deputed two complaints redressal magistrates each at rural and urban area to control profiteering during the holy month of Ramazan.

They were authorized to take prompt action on the complaints filed by an individual against a vendor for overcharging on edible items, deputy commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat said on Tuesday.

Talking to media, he said the Federal capital dwellers may lodge complaints through WhatsApp number 0341-5554440 or 'City Islamabad' mobile App or official helpline 051-9108194.

He said that the complainant would identify the location and name of the business/vendor against which he was filing a complaint. The complaint must be supported by some evidence.

The complaint would be routed to the concerned magistrate for taking necessary action. After action it would be communicated to the complainant, he added.

"Complaints would be opened, acknowledged and treated as per law in highly confidential manner, " the DC remarked.

Besides, he said multiple teams were formed under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to ensure regular monitoring of prices of fruits and vegetables across Islamabad.

It would ensure the availability of edibles in accordance with daily price list issued by ICTA.

To a query, Shafqaat said the performance of ACs and magistrates would be evaluated through 'District Fine Collection' mobile app, where they were asked to make entries of daily inspection/ actions.

