ICTA organizes three day Book Exhibition on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Department of Libraries, Chief Commissioner Office Islamabad has organized a three days Book Exhibition for public at Quaid Public library F-9 Park from August 13, with aim to highlight and acknowledge the sacrifices of forefathers of the Pakistani nation.

Director General Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA), Syeda Shafaq Hashmi on Saturday visited the exhibition and committed that in order to acknowledge Pakistan Movement and spread awareness about it, such kind of activities would continue in all libraries located in the city till end of the month.

Muhammad Arshad Sheikh, Director Technical Services welcomed all the participants to the exhibition on behalf of the Department of Libraries and briefed about the role and importance of the Book Exhibition.

He told that the Exhibition would definitely spread awareness about freedom struggle of Pakistan amongst youngsters. Books on freedom movement, about freedom fighters, struggle for Pakistan, creation of Pakistan, ideology, political history and cultural heritage, beautiful valleys, localities in Pakistan are displayed at the exhibition, he told.

Arshad Sheikh said, books inherit the history of nations, their present and upon the basis of this history, one can easily portray the future progress of a nation.

The Pakistani nation is celebrating its independence day as it was achieved as a result of tireless freedom struggles under the leadership of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.