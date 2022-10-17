UrduPoint.com

ICTA Slaps Over Rs 1.2mln Fine To Profiteers: NA Informed

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has imposed Rs 1,257,000 fine to profiteers from July to August 2022, the National Assembly was apprised on Monday.

The Ministry of Interior in a written reply told the lower house of the Parliament that the civil administration carried out 14,652 inspections, sealed 109 shops, arrested 180 person and lodged 30 First Information Reports (FIRs) during the period.

The ICTA has taken multiple initiatives to check price hike and was trying to maintain balance between supply and demand through curbing the tendency of price hike, profiteering, hoarding and exorbitant prices of edible items to provide relief to common man.

The teams under the supervision of assistant commissioners/ magistrates has been deputed to ensure campaign against hoarding, exorbitant prices of edible items and profiteering on regular basis.

