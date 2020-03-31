ICTA starts disinfection operation in Islamabad

The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) started a disinfection operation in the areas most affected by Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) started a disinfection operation in the areas most affected by Covid-19.

ICT, DC Hamza Shafqaat while talking to APP, said that the Kot Hathiyaal, Kiyani Road, Janjua Town, Torab Town were amongst the areas cleaned on Tuesday.

He said that the staff of the ICTA and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) participated in the cleanup operation, including three fire brigade vehicles, 12 water bowers.

Moreover, 40 hand spray machines were used to disinfect small streets.

ICTA has also decided to install 20 sanitising walk-through gates at different prominent locations of the city to control the spread of coronavirus.

Initially, two such gates would be installed at Sabzi Mandi, three at Pakistan Secretariat, eight at different slums, four at shelter homes and other public places.