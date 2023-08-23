ICTA tightens noose around beggars, held 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has tightened the noose around beggars and arrested 11, its spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabassum said on Wednesday.

The assistant commissioners were taking action against alms-seekers across the city following deputy commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon's directions to purge the city of the menace of beggary.

Likewise, the spokesman added the ACs were visiting markets to control profiteering and imposed a fine of Rs 20,600 on shopkeepers, besides sealing one shop and registering an FIR against the vendor for overcharging on essential commodities.

Similarly, he said a dedicated campaign targeting encroachment led to the arrest of six individuals and an FIR against a land grabber.

Dr Abdullah stated that parallel actions focused on the illegal selling of petrol and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) filling stations resulted in the arrest of a violator, who was subsequently taken into police custody.