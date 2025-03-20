ICTA tightens noose around profiteers: 1,393 arrested, Rs 1.7m fines imposed during Ramadan

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) in a crackdown against hoarding and profiteering conducted 6,105 inspections, sealed 183 shops, and registered 126 FIRs against violators during the month of Ramadan.
A total of 1,393 individuals have been arrested, with fines amounting to Rs 1,736,500 imposed on those flouting the law.
The Chief Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, was briefed on Thursday about the official prices of essential food items during Ramadan.
He emphasized the need for price lists to be prominently displayed at Ramadan bazaars to ensure transparency and prevent exploitation.
Randhawa vowed zero tolerance for hoarding and profiteering, warning that strict legal action would be taken against offenders.
In parallel, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman outlined ambitious plans to transform Islamabad into a tourism and recreational hub.
Highlighting ongoing infrastructure and development projects, he stressed the importance of timely completion to enhance citizen welfare and boost the city’s appeal.
The meeting was attended by the Member Admin, Member Planning, Member Engineering, Member Finance, DG Environment, DG Building Control, and officers from MCI and DMA.
