ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory police (ICTP) on Tuesday introduced whatsApp number for lodging, immediately report about loss of any item of citizens and expedite efforts for its recovery.

The the IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan took this important step for the convenience of the citizens adding that a "Lost and Found whats App number" (0331-1114287) has been introduced for immediate reporting of lost or found items and handing over them to the owners, a news release said on Tuesday..

The IGP Islamabad appealed citizens to immediately report at Pucar-15 in case of any of their belongings was lost during travels or found.

The details of these items along with photos can be forwarded to the WhatsApp number so that the missing items can be returned to the actual owner.

IG Islamabad said that ICTP was trying its best to provide facilities to the citizens at their doorsteps. He further said that all the emergency services have also been integrated in Safe City adding that all possible measures were being taken to save the lives and property of the citizens.