UrduPoint.com

ICTP Introduced What's App Number For Lodging Report Of Missing Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ICTP introduced What's App number for lodging report of missing items

Islamabad Capital Territory police (ICTP) on Tuesday introduced whatsApp number for lodging, immediately report about loss of any item of citizens and expedite efforts for its recovery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory police (ICTP) on Tuesday introduced whatsApp number for lodging, immediately report about loss of any item of citizens and expedite efforts for its recovery.

The the IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan took this important step for the convenience of the citizens adding that a "Lost and Found whats App number" (0331-1114287) has been introduced for immediate reporting of lost or found items and handing over them to the owners, a news release said on Tuesday..

The IGP Islamabad appealed citizens to immediately report at Pucar-15 in case of any of their belongings was lost during travels or found.

The details of these items along with photos can be forwarded to the WhatsApp number so that the missing items can be returned to the actual owner.

IG Islamabad said that ICTP was trying its best to provide facilities to the citizens at their doorsteps. He further said that all the emergency services have also been integrated in Safe City adding that all possible measures were being taken to save the lives and property of the citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Nasir All Best WhatsApp

Recent Stories

CDA hospital gets recognition for endocrinology sp ..

CDA hospital gets recognition for endocrinology specialization

3 minutes ago
 SAPM stresses collective efforts to protect nation ..

SAPM stresses collective efforts to protect national heritage

3 minutes ago
 IT sector offering incentives to attract FDI: Syed ..

IT sector offering incentives to attract FDI: Syed Amin-ul-Haque

3 minutes ago
 Djokovic eyes 11th Wimbledon semi-final, Jabeur se ..

Djokovic eyes 11th Wimbledon semi-final, Jabeur seeks Arab breakthrough

5 minutes ago
 ECC approves 120,000 mt wheat sale for Afghanistan ..

ECC approves 120,000 mt wheat sale for Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 IWMB impounds illegally traded wild birds from Cap ..

IWMB impounds illegally traded wild birds from Capital's bird shops

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.