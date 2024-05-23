Open Menu

ICT's Admin Action Against Alms-seekers; 41 Arrested

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Assistant Commissioners of the Federal Capital have raided different areas of the city and arrested 41 alms-seekers to address the issue of professional begging.

The spokesman of ICT's administration told me on Thursday that, in response to directions from the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the ACs have arrested 41 professional beggars from various areas of the city. The arrested individuals have been handed over to the police, while minor children accompanying them have been placed in the care of the Edhi Center.

The spokesman said that this operation was part of an ongoing daily effort to tackle begging in the city.

"The Assistant Commissioners are leading these operations, ensuring that both adult and minor beggars are appropriately dealt with, in line with the city's regulations and support services," he added.

The ICT Administration aimed to curb begging through these continuous operations, providing a clear message that such activities would not be tolerated. By transferring minors to the Edhi Center, the administration also seeks to ensure the welfare and safety of vulnerable children found in such situations.

