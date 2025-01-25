ICT’s E-12 illegal constructions face bulldozers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has intensified its campaign against illegal constructions and land encroachments in the Federal capital, with sector E-12 as the latest target in its anti-occupation drive.

In a recent operation in Sector E-12, multiple unauthorized structures were demolished, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar zone led the operation, deploying heavy machinery to remove the illegal constructions. Teams from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad Police assisted in the activity, ensuring the operation proceeded without interruptions.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized the administration's commitment to clearing all encroachments in the city. He instructed teams to continue similar actions across Islamabad until no illegal structures remain.

“No illegal construction will be allowed in the federal capital,” stated Memon, adding that strict measures will be taken against individuals involved in such activities.

The administration plans to sustain its efforts against land grabbers and unauthorized developments, signaling a zero-tolerance policy for encroachments in Islamabad.