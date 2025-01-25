ICT’s E-12 Illegal Constructions Face Bulldozers
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has intensified its campaign against illegal constructions and land encroachments in the Federal capital, with sector E-12 as the latest target in its anti-occupation drive.
In a recent operation in Sector E-12, multiple unauthorized structures were demolished, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar zone led the operation, deploying heavy machinery to remove the illegal constructions. Teams from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad Police assisted in the activity, ensuring the operation proceeded without interruptions.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized the administration's commitment to clearing all encroachments in the city. He instructed teams to continue similar actions across Islamabad until no illegal structures remain.
“No illegal construction will be allowed in the federal capital,” stated Memon, adding that strict measures will be taken against individuals involved in such activities.
The administration plans to sustain its efforts against land grabbers and unauthorized developments, signaling a zero-tolerance policy for encroachments in Islamabad.
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers
Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals
Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors
SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles
ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition
Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ready to play role for restoring peace in KP: Fazl3 minutes ago
-
ICT’s E-12 illegal constructions face bulldozers3 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to mark Indian Republic Day as 'Black Day'3 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan8 minutes ago
-
Youth can shape future of Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Association Dubai organizes event on climate action13 minutes ago
-
Pakistani survivors of Dakhla maritime incident to be repatriated: FO43 minutes ago
-
MCCI urges govt to cut policy rate to single digit53 minutes ago
-
Body found1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh strengthen ties in healthcare collaboration1 hour ago
-
Family of martyred constable provided house1 hour ago
-
PINS launches official website1 hour ago