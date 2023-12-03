ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) In a sweeping crackdown on price gouging, encroachment, and professional beggars, the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have launched a series of operations across the capital city.

The intensified endeavor has resulted in significant action against violators, with a total of Rs. 30,000 in fines imposed for price hikes, six arrests for price-related offenses, and four professional beggars apprehended, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said while talking to APP on Sunday. Additionally, action was taken against unlicensed sheesha cafes and illegal clinics.

The operations also extended to tackling encroachments, confiscating polythene bags, and checking petrol filling stations.

Meanwhile, two illegal LPG filling stations were sealed, and two individuals were arrested and shifted to the police station.

In a testament to the ongoing commitment to safeguarding public health, anti-dengue SOPs were also reviewed and reinforced.

These comprehensive operations underscore the administration's unwavering resolve to restore order, ensure fair pricing, and maintain a clean and safe environment for the residents of Islamabad. The daily execution of these measures highlights the unwavering commitment to addressing these pressing issues.