ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division (SAPM) on Tuesday announced that in the wake of coronavirus pandemic all the offices, markets, shopping malls and restaurants in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would remain closed from March 25.

Addressing a press conference, he said no intercity public transport would be allowed to operate within the Federal capital whereas Metro Bus service in ICT would remain open from 8:30am to 10:30am and 3:30pm to 5:30 pm.

He informed that no public gathering at social places including cinemas, parks and religious congregation were banned in the ICT.

However, essential services including welfare trusts, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment manufacturers, medicine stores, groceries were exempted from the ban, he added.

"Hospitals and clinics will remain open whereas outdoor patients department (OPD) will remain close at all ICT healthcare centres," Moeed Yusuf said.

He noted that bakeries, meat and milk shops, flour mills (Atta Chaki), groceries would remain open.

"Oil depots and petrol pumps will also remain open whereas the ICT administration will work out some standard operating procedures (SOPs) within a week for future course of action." Moeed Yusuf mentioned that only authorized media departments that were registered with the Information department would be allowed to continue their business including newspaper distributors.

"Media personnel and government officials are requested to keep their computerized national identity cards and office batches while travelling in ICT from tomorrow so that they could be identified."He went on to mention that the mega departmental stores were permitted to only keep their grocery and medical stores open during the shutdown. However, these stores were responsible to decontaminate their outlets and public dealing zones to prevent the pandemic attack.