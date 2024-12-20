A week-long polio immunization campaign which commenced on December 16 And will continue to till December 22 in Islamabad is making progress, surpassing its initial target

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A week-long polio immunization campaign which commenced on December 16 And will continue to till December 22 in Islamabad is making progress, surpassing its initial target.

The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, launched the polio campaign on December 16 by administering drops to children at a local bus stand. The campaign aims to vaccinate 461,125 children under five across the Federal capital by December 22.

To achieve this goal, dedicated teams are conducting door-to-door visits in all union councils, with additional teams stationed at bus stands, schools, and other public places. Alongside the vaccination efforts, an awareness drive is running simultaneously to educate citizens about the importance of the polio vaccine.

The campaign has already exceeded expectations. By the fifth day, the polio teams managed to vaccinate 466,724 children, surpassing the target by 5,599.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mehreen Baloch announced this during a review meeting held to assess the campaign's progress and challenges.

During the review, Baloch highlighted efforts to address refusal cases on the spot, ensuring children in such households were vaccinated after convincing their families. She attributed the success to the cooperation of Islamabad's residents, emphasizing that citizen support has been crucial.

Despite the achievement, the campaign will continue for the remaining two days to reach children who have yet to be vaccinated. Baloch assured that teams are committed to administering the vaccine to the remaining eligible children during this period.

Furthermore, ICT administration have appealed to the public to support the campaign, stressing the importance of eradicating polio to protect future generations.