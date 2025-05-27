(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The second day of the ongoing polio vaccination campaign in the Federal capital concluded on a strong note, with authorities reporting that 209,849 children have been administered polio drops so far.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of the drive. The session was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner East, assistant commissioners, and representatives from relevant departments.

During the meeting, officials briefed participants that 46 percent of the campaign’s target has been achieved within the first two days. They noted that efforts are underway to cover the remaining children in the coming days.

The meeting also included a detailed review of refusal cases. Officials discussed the reasons behind the reluctance of some families and considered strategies to overcome these challenges. According to the briefing, health workers are addressing each case individually and making renewed efforts to convince parents about the importance of polio vaccination.

Meanwhile, the performance of vaccination teams was also evaluated, with particular focus on how efficiently they are reaching households and handling difficult situations in the field. Security arrangements for polio workers were also discussed, and it was reported that all teams are being provided with appropriate protection.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon urged parents to support the campaign by allowing health workers to vaccinate their children. He stressed that the fight against polio can only be won if every child is vaccinated.

“Each drop matters. It ensures a safer future for our children,” said Memon during the meeting. He added that protecting children from polio is a shared responsibility and called on community members to actively support the campaign.

He said the administration is committed to reaching every child and eliminating the risk of the virus spreading in the city.

The ongoing campaign is part of the national effort to eradicate polio from the country and prevent its transmission to future generations.

Memon also appreciated the efforts of health teams who have been working under challenging conditions to deliver polio drops to children at their doorsteps. He acknowledged their commitment and encouraged them to maintain the momentum in the remaining days of the campaign.

The local administration is coordinating with health departments, law enforcement, and community leaders to ensure the smooth delivery of vaccines across all sectors and rural areas of Islamabad.

Officials said that special attention is being given to high-risk areas and locations where previous campaigns faced resistance. Awareness sessions are being held and local influencers are being involved to help spread the message.

The campaign aims to reach all children under the age of five. Officials said that no child should be left behind, regardless of their background or location. mobile teams have also been deployed to cover far-flung areas and slum settlements.

During the meeting, Irfan Nawaz Memon reminded all departments involved to continue close coordination and timely reporting. He said that transparency and accurate data are key to monitoring the campaign’s success and making improvements where needed.

The polio campaign will continue over the next few days with intensified efforts to achieve the full target. The health department has expressed confidence that the remaining children will be vaccinated before the campaign concludes.

As part of the ongoing awareness drive, public announcements, media messages, and local engagement activities are also being used to ensure that parents are well-informed and motivated to participate.