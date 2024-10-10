ICT’s Public Parks In Dilapidated State Due To Poor Keep Up
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Most of the public parks and playgrounds in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) are in shambles, need civic authorities’ attention to make them attractive places for visitors.
The city is renowned for its abundance of resorts and public green spaces. However, these green spaces are now highlighting the necessity for regular maintenance by the relevant authorities.
According to a senior official of Capital Development Authority (CDA), there are more than 300 public parks and playgrounds in Islamabad whereas over 820 staff is deployed for keeping these parks clean and green.
A resident of Sector G11/2, Haq Nawaz said, public parks in majority of areas including G-10, G-9, G-8, G-13 and G-7 were in poor condition with broken benches, broken lamps, overgrown grass, uneven walking tracks, trash strewn all over.
Touqeer Ahmed, a regular visitor of playground in G-9 lamented the appalling condition of most parks and playgrounds, stating, “The lush greenery is overshadowed by the neglect, reflecting a lack of interest from CDA officials.”
Shahid Jameel, a resident of G-13/4, said, “Swings and other playing instruments installed at a park near his house had broken, posing a threat to children.
It’s heartbreaking to see our parks in this state. Now, I don’t feel safe bringing my kids here.”
When contacted, Qaisar Mahmood an Assistant Director of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) told APP that all the public parks and playing areas under the authority were renovated and revamped time and again but the outsiders misuse these recreational facilities.
He called upon the residents to also help government in maintaining public facilities by taking much care of such facilities while using them.
Director Environment of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Rana Kashif said, “The capital has the largest number of parks and the directorate of environment is divided into four parts; East, West, Parks and Regional. There is no specific allocation of funds, the funds are allocated on need based for renovation and provision of the required facilities.”
The residents urged the authorities to take notice of the situation and must prioritize park maintenance, allocate sufficient funds, and engage community members for equipping the parks with facilities.
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Funeral prayer of Elahi Bux Soomro held2 minutes ago
-
Focus on peace over political point-scoring: Governor KP2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs valuing $2.2 bn in multiple sectors22 minutes ago
-
Sehar calls for SCO common currency to boost regional cooperation22 minutes ago
-
Political consensus imperative for constitutional amendments: Rana Sana32 minutes ago
-
Many countries looking towards Pakistan for enhancing business relations: Qaiser32 minutes ago
-
ISSI launches book titled “Pakistan’s Pathways to Development”42 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD42 minutes ago
-
IHC removes objections on plea to public draft of proposed amendment52 minutes ago
-
Committee meeting for 'Right to Public Services Commission' held52 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of plea about job quota for visually impaired1 hour ago
-
Commissioner reviews preparations for SCO Summit; inspects upgraded joint check post on old Airport ..2 hours ago