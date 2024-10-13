ICT’s Public Parks In Dilapidated State Due To Poor Maintenance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Most of the public parks and playgrounds in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) are in shambles, need civic authorities’ attention to make them attractive places for visitors. The city is renowned for its abundance of resorts and public green spaces.
However, these green spaces are now highlighting the necessity for regular maintenance by the relevant authorities.
According to a senior official of Capital Development Authority (CDA), there are more than 300 public parks and playgrounds in Islamabad whereas over 820 staff is deployed for keeping these parks clean and green.
A resident of Sector G11/2, Haq Nawaz said, public parks in majority of areas including G-10, G-9, G-8, G-13 and G-7 were in poor condition with broken benches, broken lamps, overgrown grass, uneven walking tracks, trash strewn all over.
Touqeer Ahmed, a regular visitor of playground in G-9 lamented the appalling condition of most parks and playgrounds, stating, “The lush greenery is overshadowed by the neglect, reflecting a lack of interest from CDA officials.”
Shahid Jameel, a resident of G-13/4, said, “Swings and other playing instruments installed at a park near his house had broken, posing a threat to children.
It’s heartbreaking to see our parks in this state. Now, I don’t feel safe bringing my kids here.”
When contacted, Qaisar Mahmood an Assistant Director of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) told APP that all the public parks and playing areas under the authority were renovated and revamped time and again but the outsiders misuse these recreational facilities.
He called upon the residents to also help government in maintaining public facilities by taking much care of such facilities while using them.
Director Environment of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Rana Kashif said, “The capital has the largest number of parks and the directorate of environment is divided into four parts; East, West, Parks and Regional. There is no specific allocation of funds, the funds are allocated on need based for renovation and provision of the required facilities.”
The residents urged the relevant authorities to take notice of the situation and must prioritize park maintenance, allocate sufficient funds, and engage community members for equipping the parks with facilities.
/778
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chinese premier Li due in Islamabad Monday for a four-day visit1 minute ago
-
Three girls colleges get buses1 minute ago
-
Caste system remains deep-rooted issue in India: Report1 minute ago
-
CM message on International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction1 minute ago
-
ICT admin nabs 8 shopkeepers on violating official price list1 minute ago
-
Govt committed to implementing comprehensive strategies to mitigate risks associated with natural di ..21 minutes ago
-
Police rescue mentally retarded boy from captor31 minutes ago
-
Shah Farman resigns as senior Advisor to KP CM31 minutes ago
-
'Toli Peer' emerges as top tourist destination in Azad Kashmir's Poonch Distt41 minutes ago
-
SCO Summit in Islamabad: A catalyst for regional cooperation, strengthening of economic linkages41 minutes ago
-
Education secretary shows commitment to revolutionize public schools51 minutes ago
-
PM condoles death of China's former Vice Premier Wu Bangguo1 hour ago