ICT's Teams Arrested Professional Beggars During Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2023 | 09:49 PM

ICT's teams arrested professional beggars during operation

Civil Defense teams of ICT under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat and Assistant Director Civil Defense conducted operations against professional beggars in different areas of the city and arrested many beggars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Civil Defense teams of ICT under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat and Assistant Director Civil Defense conducted operations against professional beggars in different areas of the city and arrested many beggars.

According to the ICT spokesman, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Civil Defense teams have arrested 19 beggars from different areas.

Along with this, the AC city arrested 11 professional beggars from different areas under his jurisdiction and shifted them to the police station.

Out of which the professional beggars were arrested and shifted to the police station while the rest of the children were sent to the Edhi Center. The ICT is continuing the operations against beggars under the supervision of AC daily.

