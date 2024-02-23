ICU, EOC Agree To Jointly Work For Polio Eradication
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamia College University ( ICU) Peshawar on Friday agreed to jointly fight for the elimination of poliovirus from the province and to save children from permanent disability due to this disease.
In this regard, a delegation of EOC under the leadership of Special Secretary Health for Polio Prevention and Coordinator EOC Abdul Basit met Vice Chancellor Islamia College University Professor Dr. Gul Majid Khan.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Coordinator EOC Mohammad Zeeshan Khan, Team Leader of World Health Organization (WHO) Provincial Dr Sarfaraz Faridi, Media Officer of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Shadab Younis and SBC Officer Yasir Farrukh and other officials of EOC also participated in the meeting.
Special Secretary Health Abdul Basit while expressing his views said that apart from Pakistan and Afghanistan, polio has been completely eradicated from other countries of the world.
He said that there are various misconceptions about the polio vaccine in our society which need to be addressed by creating awareness in society.
Mentioning the important role of students in removing the misunderstandings about the polio vaccine in society, Abdul Baast said that students can play an important role in creating awareness about the prevention of polio and other diseases in society.
He said that EOC has planned to keep the students of Islamia College University engaged in various activities to create awareness in society about health, especially polio vaccination.
Vice-Chancellor Islamia College University Professor Dr. Gul Majid Khan appreciated the ongoing efforts of EOC to eradicate polio and assured all possible support from the university to eradicate this disease.
On this occasion, various suggestions were made to remove the misunderstandings about the polio vaccine in society and to highlight the importance of the polio vaccine to ensure the eradication of polio.
In the meeting, it was agreed that a formal memorandum would be finalized to implement cooperation between the two organizations for the eradication of polio, under which the two organizations will jointly organize various activities for the eradication of polio.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
HBL 2023 profit rises to a record Rs 114 billion, up 47%, with a focus on Agricu ..
Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts
Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath
New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled
Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS
JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan envoy meets Timor-Leste PM; bilateral ties discussed1 minute ago
-
FESCO releases 28,116 single-phase meters1 minute ago
-
170 trainees passe out at Police Training Centre1 minute ago
-
6-days training workshop on impact evaluation of public sector projects2 minutes ago
-
‘India using rape of women as a weapon of war to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle’2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan must not miss ‘Green Hydrogen’ revolution in just energy transition: Experts12 minutes ago
-
SFA ,revenue department team pays surprise visit to milk shops12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner pays visit to Children Complex to review healthcare facilities12 minutes ago
-
Two bodies found in Hawke's Bay area22 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Peshawar, Hattar-Wah grids notified22 minutes ago
-
IESSI hosts free medical camp for ICTl's brick kiln community22 minutes ago
-
Week-long anti-polio drive to starts in Sindh from Monday22 minutes ago