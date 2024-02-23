ICU, EOC agree to jointly work for polio eradication

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamia College University ( ICU) Peshawar on Friday agreed to jointly fight for the elimination of poliovirus from the province and to save children from permanent disability due to this disease.

In this regard, a delegation of EOC under the leadership of Special Secretary Health for Polio Prevention and Coordinator EOC Abdul Basit met Vice Chancellor Islamia College University Professor Dr. Gul Majid Khan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Coordinator EOC Mohammad Zeeshan Khan, Team Leader of World Health Organization (WHO) Provincial Dr Sarfaraz Faridi, Media Officer of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Shadab Younis and SBC Officer Yasir Farrukh and other officials of EOC also participated in the meeting.

Special Secretary Health Abdul Basit while expressing his views said that apart from Pakistan and Afghanistan, polio has been completely eradicated from other countries of the world.

He said that there are various misconceptions about the polio vaccine in our society which need to be addressed by creating awareness in society.

Mentioning the important role of students in removing the misunderstandings about the polio vaccine in society, Abdul Baast said that students can play an important role in creating awareness about the prevention of polio and other diseases in society.

He said that EOC has planned to keep the students of Islamia College University engaged in various activities to create awareness in society about health, especially polio vaccination.

Vice-Chancellor Islamia College University Professor Dr. Gul Majid Khan appreciated the ongoing efforts of EOC to eradicate polio and assured all possible support from the university to eradicate this disease.

On this occasion, various suggestions were made to remove the misunderstandings about the polio vaccine in society and to highlight the importance of the polio vaccine to ensure the eradication of polio.

In the meeting, it was agreed that a formal memorandum would be finalized to implement cooperation between the two organizations for the eradication of polio, under which the two organizations will jointly organize various activities for the eradication of polio.

