ICU, HDU beds in LU hospitals completely filled with COVID patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :After occupation of all ICU and HDU beds in both branches of LU hospital by COVID patients, the Hospital management has established 15 bedded ICU and 20 bedded HDU at Jamshoro hospital for shifting of serious coronavirus patients in case of emergency.

This was stated by LU Hospitals' Director Administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi here on Tuesday.

He said the state of the art intensive care unit (ICU) and high dependency unit (HDU) had been established for COVID patients at civil hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro but all beds are now completely filled with COVID patients.

In order to ensure shifting of serious patients, total 35 bedded ICU and HDU wards have been made available at LU hospital Jamshoro where doctors, nurses and para medical staff would discharge duties during Eid Holidays to provide treatment facilities to COVID patients, Jatoi said.

He said two vigilance teams had been constituted to monitor duties of the staff at both the hospitals.

He said patients and their attendants were strictly directed to follow SOPs failing which action would be taking against them.